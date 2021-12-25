Snowfall on your Linux Desktop this Christmas

Let us make this Christmas special for you and more of your Linux desktop. Xsnow is a tiny application that lets you experience cold snowfall just like in winter. To be honest, I am feeling cold 🥶 while staring at my own desktop screen.
Xsnow initially was released for the macOS system in 1984. This day, it is available to install on Unix and Linux systems.
Table of Contents
Features
- Open-Source and Lightweight
- Customize snow color
- Different santa appearances
- Increase wind speed
- 6 different scenary for desktop
Installation
Xsnow is quite an old but enough popular application that is included by default in Debian and Ubuntu repositories.
Use the below command to install it on your Debian or Ubuntu system.
$ sudo apt install xsnow
For arch and Manjaro users can use Pacman package manager.
$ sudo pacman -Sy xsnow
How to use Xsnow
Xsnow can be used in two different ways, the GUI method and another one is CLI method.
GUI Method
Type
xsnow on your terminal, after the installation process is done to open the Xsnow window.
Homescreen helps you to reset settings or set vintage mode. Besides that, you can quit the menu (Minimize windows) or exit Xsnow.
Except for the home screen, five more different tabs are available to manage your desktop – Snow, Santa, Scenery, Wind, and Settings.
Snow Tab
Here you can manage the speed of your snowfall, intensity (It ruins the speed of my snowfall). The color of snowfall, dare you to change it into something else, white is perfect for snow.
After the separator, three options are there windows, bottom, and scenery.
- Windows: How much amount of snow should be left on the window top.
- Bottom: Amount of snow left above task bar, useful if you using KDE like taskbar.
- Scenary: Scroll to max, to increase the scenary on your screen.
Messed up the setting, don’t worry simply click on Default and All default to reset all the settings.
Santa Tab
From here, you can customize the way Santa should appear on your desktop. Don’t forget to mess with Santa’s speed, it’s pretty funny.
Scenery Tab
From the scenery tab, you can specify the number of trees, houses, reindeer, etc you want to show on your desktop. For me, I didn’t touch anything default is just perfect for me.
Wind Tab
Desktop is the best when whirl is full, increase it to speed the snowfall. It is the most amazing experience you will feel.
Settings
By default, the snow is stuck on the above taskbar, but you can arrange it to drop on down by clicking the “Fullscreen” button. Or manually arrange it by dragging ‘Life snow bottom” scrollbar.
CLI Method
To set the background to a green color and let it snow white then use the below command.
$ xsnow -bg green -sc snow
Increase the speed of snowdrops and run as fast as possible.
$ xsnow -snowflakes 10000 -delay 0
Avoid displaying trees or Santa use the below command.
$ xsnow -notrees -nosanta
Final Thought
Hope you really enjoy having this tool, let me know what more you want to see in the comment section.
