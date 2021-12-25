Snowfall on your Linux Desktop this Christmas

Xsnow

Let us make this Christmas special for you and more of your Linux desktop. Xsnow is a tiny application that lets you experience cold snowfall just like in winter. To be honest, I am feeling cold 🥶 while staring at my own desktop screen.

Xsnow initially was released for the macOS system in 1984. This day, it is available to install on Unix and Linux systems.

Features

Open-Source and Lightweight

Customize snow color

Different santa appearances

Increase wind speed

6 different scenary for desktop

Installation

Xsnow is quite an old but enough popular application that is included by default in Debian and Ubuntu repositories.

Use the below command to install it on your Debian or Ubuntu system.

$ sudo apt install xsnow

For arch and Manjaro users can use Pacman package manager.

$ sudo pacman -Sy xsnow

How to use Xsnow

Xsnow can be used in two different ways, the GUI method and another one is CLI method.

GUI Method

Type xsnow on your terminal, after the installation process is done to open the Xsnow window.

Xsnow: GUI Interface

Homescreen helps you to reset settings or set vintage mode. Besides that, you can quit the menu (Minimize windows) or exit Xsnow.

Except for the home screen, five more different tabs are available to manage your desktop – Snow, Santa, Scenery, Wind, and Settings.

Snow Tab

Xsnow: Snow tab

Here you can manage the speed of your snowfall, intensity (It ruins the speed of my snowfall). The color of snowfall, dare you to change it into something else, white is perfect for snow.

After the separator, three options are there windows, bottom, and scenery.

Windows : How much amount of snow should be left on the window top.

: How much amount of snow should be left on the window top. Bottom : Amount of snow left above task bar, useful if you using KDE like taskbar.

: Amount of snow left above task bar, useful if you using KDE like taskbar. Scenary: Scroll to max, to increase the scenary on your screen.

Messed up the setting, don’t worry simply click on Default and All default to reset all the settings.

Santa Tab

Xsnow: Santa Tab

From here, you can customize the way Santa should appear on your desktop. Don’t forget to mess with Santa’s speed, it’s pretty funny.

Scenery Tab

Xsnow: Scenery Tab

From the scenery tab, you can specify the number of trees, houses, reindeer, etc you want to show on your desktop. For me, I didn’t touch anything default is just perfect for me.

Wind Tab

Xsnow: Wind Tab

Desktop is the best when whirl is full, increase it to speed the snowfall. It is the most amazing experience you will feel.

Settings

Xsnow: Settings

By default, the snow is stuck on the above taskbar, but you can arrange it to drop on down by clicking the “Fullscreen” button. Or manually arrange it by dragging ‘Life snow bottom” scrollbar.

CLI Method

To set the background to a green color and let it snow white then use the below command.

$ xsnow -bg green -sc snow

Increase the speed of snowdrops and run as fast as possible.

$ xsnow -snowflakes 10000 -delay 0

Avoid displaying trees or Santa use the below command.

$ xsnow -notrees -nosanta

Final Thought

Hope you really enjoy having this tool, let me know what more you want to see in the comment section.