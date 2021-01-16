How to install Unity3D on Linux?

Recently my friend has switched to Linux System, and she needs to Install Unity for her Personal use, and she doesn’t want to switch back to Windows only for Unity.

So, I helped her to Install Unity3D on Linux. At that time, I thought why not write an article on Installing Unity and solving our reader problems.

In this guide, we will walk through the installation process to install Unity3D on your Linux System.

Minimum Requirement

To install Unity on Linux system read the minimum requirement are as follow, and even you can refer to Official Site

Official support in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7.

X64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support To check SSE2 Download CPU-Z.

OpenGL 3.2+ or Vulkan-capable, Nvidia, and AMD GPUs.

For the gnome-desktop environment, x11 required, Nvidia and AMD official proprietary graphic driver.

Download Unity Setup Wizard

We cannot directly install unity from the Linux repository for that we need to visit the official site.

Unity comes up with two Options LTS and Beta Version. It’s my advice not to get with Unity Beta as a beginner.

Click on Choose your Unity + download for the first time user. If you are already using Unity, then simply click on Download Unity Hub.

Download Unity

As you click on Choose your Unity + download button, the next page will get open where Plans and pricing are written.

You can download unity for free if you are eligible for certain criteria.

To use Unity for free, then switch to the Individual. Unity provides an offer for Students and makes sure to grab the offer by click on Sign up.

Unity provides free for Individuals until you earn $100K from your game in the last 12 months, and you should not be a member of PRO team.

To download click on Get started and wait for further instructions.

Click on Get started

If you are first time user simply click on Start here, and for returning user click on Go here.

Click on respective button

When you click on Start here button to download Unity, it will ask you to agree on service terms.

Click on an Agree and download to start.

Click on agree and download

Install UnityHub on Linux

From the above, step We have downloaded Unity Hub from Official site, and now it’s time to Install on Our Linux System.

Go to the directory where you have downloaded UnityHub.AppImage In my case We have downloaded it into the Downloads directory.

Open your terminal and pass the below command to change directory:

$ cd Downloads

By default, we cannot execute UnityHub.AppImage until we provide executable permission.

To provide executable permission type

$ sudo chmod a+x UnityHub.AppImage

Now we have changed the file permission. To run UnityHub.AppImage type

$ ./UnityHub.AppImage

When you run the UnityHub.AppImage for the first you will see No License.

To install the Unity Editor, you need to register or Sign-In in UnityHub. To login click on and Sign If you don’t have the create new.

No License

After login still shows No License what to do now? Simply click on Activate New License.

Click on Activate New License

If you want to use Unity for Personal use, follow the below screen, then click on Done Button.

New License Activation

We able to fetch License from the Unity Server.

License Activation Details

After completing License Management click on button and

Click on Add Button

Select the Unity 2019.4.18f1 (LTS) for the latest and stable release. If your project requirement is different from the above mentioned, you can download any other Official release.

Click on Next to Add modules along with Unity.

Select Recommended Release

If you want to install another module like Linux Build Support (IL2CPP) or any other module simply check the module and click on Done Button to download the selected version of unity.

Select Module to Install

Wait for sometime to Install Selected Unity version and Module.

Unity 2019.4.18f1 is Downloading

It took a while to download and Install Unity Editor nevertheless Click on the Projects tab to View or Create projects.

2019.4.18f1 is Downloaded

If you already have a unity project, then click on Add or else click on New Button.

Click on New

Select the Templates and provide the project details like Project Name and Location of projects after providing all the details click on Create.

Create New Projects in Unity

This is main screen of New Unity Projects explore it to learn more.

Unity Main Screen

Create Unity Desktop

We are able to Installed and Create a new Project in Unity, but one problem is there whenever we need to open UnityHub we have to open from a terminal.

It is not feasible to open Unity from terminal why not make a desktop icon to Open Unity.

Before that move Downloaded UnityHub.AppImage to /opt directory. To move first go to the directory where the file is presently using cd command afterwards pass the below command:

$ sudo mv UnityHub.AppImage /opt/Unity3D

Create a Symbolic link to access Unity3D from anywhere To create a symbolic link for Unity type the below command:

$ sudo ln -s /opt/Unity3D /usr/bin/Unity3D

Now create a unity3d.desktop using any command-line editor and copy-paste the following content.

[Desktop Entry] Version=1.0 Name=Unity3D Comment=Unity Exec=/usr/bin/Unity3D Path=/usr/bin Icon=/opt/unity-icon.png Terminal=false Type=Application Categories=Utility;Development;

Save the unity3d.desktop and move to the /opt directory.

save unity-icon.png

Now save the above image to the download folder using right-click “save image as” and move to the /opt directory.

To move unity-icon.png type command

$ cd Downloads $ sudo mv unity-icon.png /opt/

Press the dash button and search for Unity in your App manager .

Search Unity3D

Wrap-up

That’s it, and We were able to Install Unity3d on a Linux machine without any problem. If you stuck somewhere please let us know in the comment section. Until Spread the smile.