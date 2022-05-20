How UX design can be embraced for privacy

Users see many design patterns online daily. From web designs to different layouts, there is much to discuss. However, there are moments when design patterns do not favor the user. For instance, push notifications might have benign intentions. But users might see them as intrusive and annoying overall.

Additionally, people learn more about dark patterns when visual elements prompt users to perform specific actions. For UX designers, these misleading patterns are one of the things to avoid. However, there are many things that designers had to adapt over the years. Take GDPR as an example and how web entities had to adjust to comply.

In this article, you will find out other recommendations for creating more privacy-friendly UX experiences.

What is privacy-aware UX design?

Privacy UX means designing user experiences with privacy in mind. It considers user data, how it’s collected and used, and develops features that protect user privacy.

Moreover, many users get annoyed by the prompts of websites, which is one of the reasons behind the increased bounce rate. These prompts mainly include pop-up messages and untrustworthy cookie alerts. Thus, this increases the need to optimize websites according to user preferences to have minimum bounce rates.

Privacy UX comes in handy here, as it gives users the authority on the amount of information they would like to share online. A privacy-aware user interface builds the user’s trust by asking for their consent, making it a must-have in current scenarios.

How to design your interface according to privacy UX?

When designing a privacy UX strategy, businesses should consider the following:

Let the user take control

It means providing the options of both ‘accept or decline’ the cookies. Earlier, there were only two options: accept or be denied by the services. It used to frustrate the users, which caused them to leave the site and never return.

However, the cookie alerts now include more information, which sometimes pushes users to leave sites. Additionally, one of the dark UX tricks is that designers make “allow all cookies” bigger, typically in green color. The options to reject cookies are usually smaller and might even require users to scroll.

Make it easy to understand

The use of technical jargon should be avoided as it confuses the users and leads to mistrust. Use simple words to convey all the information regarding cookies, privacy policies, and terms & conditions. Also, ensure that this information is easily accessible to the users. Graphs can also help deliver information quickly.

Get consent

You should always get prior consent from the users before collecting or using their data. Pre-ticked boxes give the impression that you’re trying to hide something from the user, which builds mistrust. However, how the consent is asked is also an essential factor. For instance, it is helpful to explain how specific information will be used. Thus, instead of asking for users’ location, explain how this detail will be used.

Privacy at every step

This approach should be adopted while designing products or services. You should consider privacy at every stage of the development process. By doing so, you can avoid any privacy breaches and ensure that your products are user-friendly.

Don’t be too quick

Let the users experience your interface for a while. Jumping out notifications and deals right after the user visits your website can be daunting. A good policy is to leave out the notifications on the first page so that users are not immediately bombarded with pop-ups. Bring up offers and deals later.

Inform them about the third parties

If you’re sharing the user data with any third-party service, then make sure to inform the user about it. Explain why it is crucial to share their data and how they will use it. Also, the design of such pop-ups should not make them difficult to read. For instance, small fonts can discourage users from reading them.

Review your privacy aware UX strategy

It’s important to review your privacy policies and terms & conditions regularly. It will ensure that your users are always aware of the changes made and can make an informed decision about using your services.

Advantages of following privacy UX design

There are many advantages of following a privacy UX design. After all, users are constantly looking for ways to be more private. Deciding to download VPN services is one of the options which lets users conceal their location details. Additionally, it makes it difficult for entities to relate specific actions to individual users. Besides VPNs, users turn to more privacy-focused browsers or might even drop certain services if their operation lacks respect for their data.

It builds trust between the user and the company. When users know how their data is being used, they’re more likely to trust the company. It leads to increased customer loyalty and sales.

Conclusion

As a user, visit the sites that follow these regulations. For designers, it is essential to make visitors feel welcome and secure. So, make it clear that a business treats personal data with the integrity and security it deserves.