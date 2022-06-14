How to Install ImageMagick 7 on Ubuntu/Debian

If you are an editor and editing images is part of your daily life, then you should try the ImageMagick tool.
ImageMagick is a free and open-source tool to edit, create, compose, or convert digital images into other formats. It supports over 200 formats, including PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, HEIC, SVG, PDF, DPX, EXR, and TIFF.
How to Install ImageMagick or Imagick PHP Extension in Linux
It provides various editing tools such as resizing, flipping, mirroring, rotating, distorting, shearing, and transforming images, adjusting image colors, applying multiple special effects, drawing text, lines, polygons, ellipses, and Bézier curves.
Installation of ImageMagick 7 on Ubuntu/Debian
ImageMagick 7 is available in IMEI Script, Source file, and AppImage for installing it on Ubuntu or Debian-based distributions.
- IMEI Script is the easiest way to install the latest release of ImageMagick on your system using the shell script. If you are considering this installation method, then you should note that it takes a long time to remove ImageMagick from your system.
- AppImage is also easy to use and requires less effort, while new updates require manually changing the AppImage file.
- Source files require an understanding of development tools and the application concept of compilation and building. For beginners, I suggest installing ImageMagick using the IMEI Script or AppImage.
Method 1: Install ImageMagick 7 from a Shell Script
Installing ImageMagick 7 on Linux can be a problem for beginners unaware of the process of compiling and building the application from the source file.
For them, I strongly recommend installing ImageMagic 7 from the IMEI Script, which takes care of all the dependencies and supports standard formats (PNG, TIFF, etc).
It takes care of all this for you, provides additional support for HEIF/HEIC/HEIX, AVIF, and JPEG XL, and incrementally updates your local ImageMagick (if you have it installed) after the initial installation.
Open your terminal app using the
Ctrl+Alt+t or
Ctrl+Shift+t keyboard shortcut and execute the below command to install ImageMagick from the IMEI script on your system.
$ git clone https://github.com/SoftCreatR/imei
$ cd imei
$ chmod +x imei.sh
$ sudo ./imei.sh
After the installation is successful, run the
identify -version command to verify the installation, as shown below.
Method 2: Install ImageMagick 7 from AppImage
ImageMagick 7 is also available as a standalone AppImage, making it easier to use on all Linux distributions. Execute the below command on your terminal to grab the latest version of the ImageMagick 7 AppImage.
$ wget https://download.imagemagick.org/ImageMagick/download/binaries/magick
Once the file is downloaded, execute the below command to give the required permission to ImageMagick.
$ chmod +x magick
Now you are done. Execute the below command to check if it is working.
$ ./magick
Right now, this command is only accessible inside the file directory. If you change the directory, then the above command will not work.
To make the magick command available for execution from anywhere, place the file inside the user bin directory using the below command.
$ sudo mv magick /usr/bin/
Finally, as shown below, you can execute the magick command from anywhere.
$ magick
Below is the output of the above command.
Removing ImageMagick 7 from AppImage
If you were using AppImage within the directory, remove it using the
rm magick command, or you can execute the below command to remove it from the user bin directory.
$ sudo rm /usr/bin/magick
Method 3: Install ImageMagick from Source File
Before downloading the ImageMagick source file for compilation and building, install the development tools in your system, which provide the necessary tools for building and compiling an application from the source file.
Installing Development Tools
Install the build-essential package on your system to install all the necessary tools for compiling and building, as shown below.
$ sudo apt install build-essential
Download the Source File
After the development tools are installed, grab the latest ImageMagick.tag.gz package from the official site, or you can use the wget command to download the compressed file from your terminal app.
$ wget https://download.imagemagick.org/ImageMagick/download/ImageMagick.tar.gz
After downloading the package, uncompress and move it into the directory using the following command.
$ tar xvf ImageMagick.tar.gz
$ cd ImageMagick-7.1.0-37/
Configuring & Building the Source File
Now it’s time to configure the source below before compilation, as shown below.
$ ./configure
After the configuration is finished, start the compiling process with the following command.
$ make
If the compilation is finished without throwing any errors, you are ready to install it and configure dynamic linker run-time bindings on your system using the following command.
$ sudo make install
$ sudo ldconfig /usr/local/lib
Check out the ImageMagick Version
Finally, ImageMagick 7 is installed on your system without throwing any errors. Verify the application version by executing the below command.
$ magick -version
OR
$ identify -version
Below is the output of the above command.
Removing ImageMagick 7 from the Source File
To remove the ImageMagick installed via compilation and building from the source file, move into the source file directory used for compilation in step 2 and execute the below command.
$ sudo make uninstall
That’s all for now. If you have a question regarding the installation process, let us know in the comment section.
