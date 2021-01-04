How to Install Wget in all Major Linux Distribution

In Linux, do you still using the browser to download files when there is a small handy but powerful tool?

Wget (refer as: world wide web and get) is a free and open-source Linux command-line utility that is a powerful tool to retrieves data from HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol.

Before going ahead, let us clear some most asked questions about wget.

Why should I need to learn to use wget? Even though today there are many modern browsers available to make things easier, you can still get into a situation when you might be working on a server where we rarely use OS with any desktop environment. In such a case, the only way to download a file is by using wget. Wget is paid or free tool? Wget is a completely free and open-source Linux command utility. Is there a wget for Windows? Yes, there is a simple to install wget tool available for the window system. You can easily download from wget official website, and installation is like other windows programs. Any alternative of wget? There are several alternative tools for wget command like aria2, uGet, cURL, HTTPie, etc. But wget is one of the best of them and most powerful tool.

Let us know how to install wget utility in all major Linux distribution.

Installation

Wget is a popular tool, but still, in some Linux distribution, it not comes pre-installed. Use the below command respective to your Linux system to install.

Install on Debian/Ubuntu

Simply write or copy-paste below command into your Linux Terminal.

$ apt install wget

Install Wget in Debian and Ubuntu

To confirm the installation is done correctly or not. Check using the below two methods.

$ wget --version

Check Wget Version

Another way is finding package name in debian package manager.

$ dpkg -l | grep wget

Confirm Wget Installation on Debian and Ubuntu

Install on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora

You can install wget easily on RHEL/CentOS and Fedora using the below single line command.

$ yum install wget

Install Wget in CentOS, RHEL and Fedora

To check everything is installed correctly or not.

$ rpm -qa | grep wget

Confirm Wget Installation

Install on OpenSUSE

Write or Copy-Paste below command to install wget on OpenSUSE.

$ zypper install wget

Confirm Wget Installation on OpenSUSE

To confirm the installation is done correctly or not.

$ zypper se wget

Confirm Wget Installation on OpenSUSE

Install on Arch/Manjaro

On Arch or Manjaro you can use pacman to install wget.

$ sudo pacman -Sy wget

Install Wget in Arch Linux

To check if wget is installed correctly or not in you Arch or Manjaro Linux write or Copy-Paste below command.

$ pacman -Qi wget

Confirm Wget Installation on Arch Linux

Summary

Today we learn how to install wget in all major Linux distribution. In next post we guide you to use wget in most easy way.

If you have any query feel free to ask in comment section.