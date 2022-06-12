Missing Extensions option in Gnome Tweaks Tool

Not able to find an extensions setting or option in the Gnome Tweaks tool in Gnome 40 or later? Install a special tool called “Extensions” from the repository or flatpak.

After using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a long time, it’s time to move to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jelly Fish) to use the new features that have created a lot of hype.

In particular, Gnome 42 has a considerable amount of features, which pushes me to update and try the latest version of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Once I updated my system to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, I started to configure the desktop environment as per my preference.

While making the change, I found that the gnome tweak tool does not have the extensions option. Because of that, I’m not able to tweak the default option of a particular extension.

That disappoints me. So I started to search on the Internet and found the Gnome team had dropped the Gnome Shell extensions support in Gnome 40 and later versions.

” GNOME Tweaks 40 brings several bug fixes, support for GNOME 40 settings changes, and removes GNOME Shell Extensions support.” “Extensions support can now be found in the GNOME Extensions app.” Gnome Tweaks News

So basically, they have separate applications, Gnome tweak tool, and Gnome Extensions app on Gnome 40 and later versions, and for that reason, you will not find gnome-extensions on your Ubuntu 22.04 or Fedora 36 version or any other distribution which has Gnome 40 and later.

Install Extensions

As per the release note, you can install a separate utility that is available in the system repository. You just need to invoke the below command on your respective distribution.

Ubuntu or any other Debian-based distributions

$ sudo apt install gnome-extension-prefs

Fedora or any other RHEL-based distributions

$ sudo dnf install gnome-extensions-app

You can also use the flatpak package manager to install the gnome extensions on your respective distribution, but before that, you should have flatpak installed on your system. If it is not preinstalled, then do follow these instructions: How to Install and Use Flatpak on Ubuntu

And after that, invoke the below command:

$ flatpak install flathub org.gnome.Extensions

Once the installation is complete, press the super button and search for “extensions” in your app manager to launch this application.

Search for Gnome Extensions

On the top, you will find a separate button that can be used to stop all “manually installed” extension applications at once, except the “Built-In” one.

You can use this gnome-extensions utility to modify the default features of particular extensions, and apart from that, you can also remove “manually installed extensions”.

Personally, I didn’t like the Ubuntu dock sticking on the left, right, or bottom of the screen. If you too are not interested, then disable the last option, “Ubuntu Dock”.

Gnome Extensions Main Interface

Now you know where to find the gnome-extensions*-setting in Gnome 40 or later versions.

