How to Install VLC Media Player in Linux

There is no need to introduce every person on this planet who knows how to operate a PC. Whether it is Linux or Windows System, they know what VLC is.

But still, for those who don’t know what VLC is? VLC is one of the most popular open-source multimedia player. It is cross-platform and plays almost all media format files.

There are multiple ways to install VLC in your system using a snaps package from Snapscraft store or as a default package manager for Ubuntu; it is DEB.

Install VLC Media Player using snap package

Snap is all in one solution to remove the headache of packages and libraries, which occurs many times while installing any files in Linux.

Snap is a self-contained package where all the required libraries are packaged together.

So, you do not have to worry about which Linux distribution you were on; simply have snap in your system.

To check snap is correctly installed in your system, make sure to check using the following command in your Linux terminal.

$ snap --version

If it outputs the snap version, you good to go further, but if you are in other Linux distribution, then the Ubuntu installs it from reading below post.

Before installing VLC Media Player using a snap package, make sure it is self-contained, which requires separate memory and processing power.

If you have a potato pc, I highly recommend going for installation using the Linux default package manager.

If you decide to go for a snap, simply pass the following command in your Linux terminal and make sure your system is connected to an active internet connection.

$ sudo snap install vlc

After you enter this command into your terminal, it prompts for the user password.

Make sure to write and press enter. If your system does not configure with any password, then simply left it blank and enter to install VLC.

After installation complete simply type vlc into your terminal to start VLC. In the future, if there is any update available, it will update in the background.

Installing VLC with the package manager

Due to the huge popularity of VLC. Most of the Linux distribution provides VLC with its default package manager. Just update your system and install vlc into your Linux system using the following command in your terminal.

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install vlc

For any reason if sudo apt install vlc output error is because your default package manager does not include vlc.

For that, you have to add the PPA of VLC. Make sure this solution only works if you are using Debian based system like Ubuntu, Linux mint, Pop OS, etc.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:videolan/stable-daily $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install vlc

If you are on other Linux distribution, I suggest to go for a snap or find another media player.

Start VLC

To start vlc, the easiest way is to run from a Linux terminal. For that press ( Ctrl+Alt+T ) and terminal will popup simple type and enter vlc in small letter.

Another way is to search vlc in the Activity search bar and click on the icon to launch the application.

VLC Media Player

Summary

In recent times many people faced many issues while running vlc one of the most common ones is vlc is not opening once it is closed from the close button.

If you also have such an issue, please comment down below.