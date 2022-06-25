How to Install and Use dig and nslookup Commands in Linux

The
dig and
nslookup are network administration command-line tools. They are both helpful for network troubleshooting and gathering information related to Domain Name Server (DNS).
The “Domain Information Groper” (
dig) command is an essential tool for gathering information or interrogating the DNS name servers to troubleshoot DNS issues.
The “Name Server Lookup” (
nslookup) command is a network administration command-line tool for querying and obtaining crucial mapping information between a domain name and an IP address.
Most of the modern Linux operating systems ship
dig and
nslookup commands, but older ones might be left out of the responsibility of installation to you.
Today, you will learn how to install and use the dig and nslookup commands in Linux.
How to Install dig & nslookup in Linux
The
dig and
nslookup tools are part of the
bind-utils package. Installing it will let you have both of the tools in your system.
How to Install dig & nslookup in Debian/Ubuntu
You can easily install
dig &
nslookup on your Debian-based distribution system using the apt package manager, as shown below.
$ sudo apt install dnsutils
Below is the output of the above command.
How to Install dig & nslookup in RHEL/Fedora
Both commands can be easily installed on RHEL-based distributions using the DNF command, as shown below.
$ sudo dnf install bind-utils
Below is the output of the above command.
How to Install dig & nslookup in Arch/Manjaro
For arch-based distributions, the user can install it using the default pacman package manager, as shown below.
$ sudo pacman -Sy dnsutils
Below is the output of the above command.
Testing dig & nslookup commands are working
After the installation is finished, you can verify whether the package was successfully installed or not by running the below command.
$ dig -v
Below is the output of the above command.
If the package is successfully installed, you will get the above output with the current version of the package without any errors such as “Command ‘dig’ not found“.
How to use the dig command
The dig syntax consists of the hostname/IP address, name, and record as follows:
$ dig [HOSTNAME] [NAME] [RECORD]
Hostname consists of the domain name or IP address of the server.
Name is DNS (Domain Name Server) of the server to query.
Type is the DNS record to retrieve (default A is retrieved if not specified). Other known records are
A,
MX,
TXT,
CNAME, and
NS.
The usage is pretty simple. We will start by understanding this command’s output by querying my domain’s DNS name server, as shown below.
$ dig trendoceans.com
As shown below, you can replace the domain name with something else for which you want to know the information related to the DNS name server.
- The header consists of information related to the dig version, status, id, and other additional information.
- The question area consists of the query you request while executing the dig command.
- The answer section is the important part where you can see the information about the query you have asked.
- The last footer area consists of the information, date, and message size.
If you are just interested in querying the A record (default), add
+short at the end of the command, as shown below.
$ dig trendoceans.com +short
OR
$ dig trendoceans.com A +short
Below is the output of the above command.
Execute the below command to output the MX record for the domain.
$ dig trendoceans.com MX +short
Below is the output of the above command.
Execute the below command to output the specified domain’s Name Server (NS).
$ dig trendoceans.com NS +short
Below is the output of the above command.
By default,
dig commands will query the name servers listed in /etc/resolv.conf to perform a DNS lookup for you. If you want to change the default behaviour, specify the hostname or IP address of the name server after the @ symbol.
The below command will send the DNS query to the Google name server.
$ dig @8.8.8.8 trendoceans.com
How to use the nslookup command
You can use the
nslookup command to query the name server for various domain records, as shown below.
$ nslookup trendoceans.com
Below is the output of the above command.
The rest of the commands are easy to follow, and you can find them in the below list of examples.
Examples of dig & nslookup commands
Get a detailed answer for the given domain name (A records):
$ dig +noall +answer [example.com] # Using dig command
$ nslookup [example.com] # Using nslookup command
Query a specific DNS record type for the given domain name:
$ dig [example.com] [A|MX|TXT|CNAME|NS] +short # Using dig command
$ nslookup -type=[A|MX|TXT|CNAME|NS] [example.com] # Using nslookup command
Display all the records for the given domain name:
$ dig [example.com] ANY # Using dig command
$ nslookup -vc -type=ANY [example.com] # Using nslookup command
Specify a custom name server instead of the default for the given domain name (example, Google DNS):
$ dig @8.8.8.8 [example.com] # Using dig command
$ nslookup [example.com] 8.8.8.8 # Using nslookup command
Find authoritative name servers for the zone and display SOA records for the given domain name:
$ dig +nssearch [example.com]
Perform the entire trace path to resolve a domain name:
$ dig +trace [example.com]
The query for a mail server (MX record) in the domain, showing details of the transaction:
$ nslookup -type=MX -debug [example.com]
Query a given name server on a specific port number for a TXT record of the domain:
$ nslookup -port=[port_number] -type=TXT [example.com] [name_server]
