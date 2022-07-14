Brief: Today you will learn how to install Metasploit framework on Linux from the command-line.

The Rapid7-powered Metasploit Framework is the world’s leading penetration testing framework. The Project is a collaboration between the open-source community and Rapid7 to provide a tool for developing and executing exploit code against a target machine.

It is mostly known for:

Write, test, and execute exploit code

Intrusion Detection System (IDS) signature development

Vulnerability Assessment and Pentesting

Test security vulnerabilities, enumerate networks, execute attacks, and evade detection.

H. D. Moore created Metasploit in 2003 as a portable network tool using Perl. By 2007, the Metasploit Framework had been completely rewritten in Ruby. On October 21, 2009, the Metasploit Project announced that it had been acquired by Rapid7, a security company that provides unified vulnerability management solutions.

By default, Kali Linux and Parrot OS provide the Metasploit Framework within their operating systems. Even other distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, AlmaLinux, Manjaro, etc., can easily install it on their systems.

How to Install Metasploit Framework on Linux via Terminal

To install Metasploit Framework on your system, you need to have a curl package (a command-line tool that enables data transfer over various network protocols) installed. That can be done using any of the below commands depending upon your Linux distribution.

$ sudo apt install curl #Installing curl for Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_os $ sudo dnf install curl #Installing curl for Arch, Manjaro, EndeavorOS $ sudo pacman -Sy curl #Installing curl for RHEL, Fedora, Alma Linux

Now, you can easily install the Metasploit Framework package and add the build repository to your system via terminal using the following command.

$ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rapid7/metasploit-omnibus/master/config/templates/metasploit-framework-wrappers/msfupdate.erb > msfinstall && chmod 755 msfinstall && ./msfinstall

Below is the output of the above command.

Installing Metasploit Framework on Linux from command-line

After the installation is successfully completed, open your terminal and execute the following command to start the msfconsole .

$ msfconsole

For a fresh installation, it will ask you to set up a new database. Type “ y ” for “ yes ” to run the initial configuration script to create the initial database.

Setup Metasploit new database

Next, it will ask you to set up web services for APIs that may rarely be of any use to you. Type “ n ” or “ no “.

Setup Metasploit new webservice

If all goes well, you will be presented with the Metasploit console as shown below.

Metasploit console

Run the following command in the Metasploit console to make sure the database is up and running.

$ db_status

If the Metasploit Framework successfully connects to the database, the following status will display:

Test Metasploit database is up and running

In case the database failed to initialize, run the following command outside the Metasploit console.

$ msfdb init

It will ask you to initialize the web service; type “ n ” or “ no “, and then to delete your existing data and configuration, type “ y ” or “ yes “, as shown below.

Setting up Metasploit database

Now that the PostgreSQL service is up and running and the database is initialized, you can launch msfconsole and verify database connectivity with the db_status command as shown below.

Retest Metasploit database is up and running

After the database starts, you can use any of the following commands to manage the database:

Commands Usage msfdb reinit To delete and reinitialize the database msfdb delete To delete the database msfdb start To start the database msfdb stop To stop the database msfdb status Shows the database status

Common Commands Used with msfconsole .

Commands Usage help To list all the options available in msfconsole help handler or help workspace You can prepend help to any command to see a list of available options search name:mysql To search modules using a descriptive name use [MODULE] Will change your context to a specific module, exposing type-specific commands show exploits To get a listing of all exploits contained in the framework show payloads Display the payloads that are compatible with that particular exploit info [EXPLOIT NAME] Shows detailed information about a particular module including all options, targets, and other information use [EXPLOIT] Will change your context to a specific module, exposing type-specific commands show options Display which settings are available and/or required for that specific module set [PAYLOAD] Allows you to set the specific payload for your exploit show target To see which targets are supported show advanced To see more advanced options set RHOST [TARGET IP] Allows you to configure Framework options and parameters for the current module you are working with set LHOST [TARGET IP] Allows you to set up the localhost IP address for the reverse communications needed to open the reverse command shell connect [IP ADDRESS] Connect to a remote host from within msfconsole the same as you would with Netcat or Telnet edit Edit the specific exploit that you’re working on back To move out of the current context jobs List all the running modules in the background kill [PID] Kill the specific jobs with the PID specified exit Exit from msfconsole

Wrap Up

The Metasploit Framework is a popular and well-known tool for penetration testers. If you are interested in learning more, then visit the Offensive Security website to get free documentation on different usages of the msfconsole command.

That’s all for now. For any queries or questions, feel free to ask in the comment section.