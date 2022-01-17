Micro: Modern and Intuitive Terminal-Based Text Editor

Nano isn’t good as it should be, while vim seems quite complex for the beginner. There are many Text Editor for Linux users, and choosing the best one is quite debatable.

Suppose you do not want to leave nano because other editors are too complex and require a learning curve. Then you didn’t try till now micro terminal-based text editor.

Features of Micro Terminal

Richful colorschemes and hightlighting for more then 75 languages.

Edit multiple lines with multiple cursors.

Support external plugins.

Mouse and keybindings support within terminal-editor.

Interactive shell within micro.

How to Install Micro Text Editor in Linux

Micro is available within the apt package manager of Debian-based distributions and other Linux distributions.

Execute the below command in your terminal to install Micro Text Editor on Debian-based distros like Ubuntu and PopOS.

$ sudo apt install micro

If you were using Fedora or CentOS, use the below command.

$ sudo dnf install micro

Use down for Arch and Manjaro based distribution.

$ sudo pacman -Sy micro

If insist installing Micro text editor using the snap on Ubuntu through snap package repository, then run below command with the --classic flag to install it on your system.

$ sudo snap install micro --classic

Besides all the methods mentioned earlier, you can also install micro using a single binary file downloaded directly from the terminal using the curl command.

$ sudo apt install curl #Install curl in your system

Then write or copy the below command to download the micro binary file in the current working directory.

$ curl https://getmic.ro | bash

Now, move the binary file into the user bin directory to make it accessible from anywhere.

$ sudo mv micro /usr/local/bin/

How to Use Micro Text Editor in Linux

To start writing your content using Micro text editor, you need to open the terminal and execute the micro command along with the file name (not required).

$ micro

Once the editor is open, you can start writing the content for your file, as shown below.

Micro text editor

After finishing your writing work, press t he Ctrl+S shortcut key to save your file. While saving, it may ask for the filename, don’t forget to mention it with extension.

To learn more about built-in keybindings, press the Alt+g shortcut key, or use the below command to read the manual.

$ micro --help