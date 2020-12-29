How to Install WSL2 and Kali Linux on Windows 10

No matter, If you are a security professional or pursuing cybersecurity you heard about Linux, we require some of the tools which are support only on the Windows Platform.
We have the alternative for Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, but not up to the mark.
This guidepost will show you how to install the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) on Windows 10 with the Kali Linux.
At present WSL has two version WSL1, and WSL2.
How to Install WSL2 on Windows 10
A before jumping to the installation part, first understand What is WSL? In layman’s terms, A WSL or Window Subsystem Linux allows users to use GNU/Linux environment alongside Windows as their Default System.
You can access most of the Linux command-line tools like
awk,
sed,
grep, and many other utilities directly on Windows without switching to Dual-Boot or Using Virtual technology like VMware or VirtualBox.
Benefits of Using WSL2
- No need to use VirtualBox
- Download the GNU/Linux Distribution directly from Microsoft Store.
- Run the native Linux command-line utilities
- Use Both Command-Line and Terminal parallel.
There are many other advantages to use WSL2, but there is some minor limation, too. Like I/O file transfer is slow compare to native Environment.
Prerequisite
- Running Windows 10 version 2004 or higher
- Window PowerShell or command line
Install WSL2 on Windows 10
To Install WSL2 It mandatory to have windows 10 version 2004 running on your system.
Step 1. Check the Latest Version of Windows
If you are unsure which version of Windows 10 you are using, type the command on the Command prompt or window Run box.
winver
In case your window version does not match the requirement, then update the Window Version.
To Update Windows to latest version Press the Start or Window key + I to launch setting menu and Click on Update and Security, Next click on Check for updates.
or Directly Click this Link to open Windows Update Settings and Click on Check for updates.
Download the available update on your system. After that, restart your PC to install the latest version completely.
If you are not able to see the latest window version despite the Old version. It advises you to restart your PC or Window Update Service from the Services.
Step 2. Enable WSL2 on Windows
After completing above step now you have to enable WSL2 in your system.
To enable WSL2, Press the Windows Start key and search for Powershell and Click on Run as Administrator and allow UAC control to Yes.
or use shortcut Window Key + X and open Command Prompt as administrator .
To enable WSL2, type or copy-paste the following command on Windows PowerShell
dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:VirtualMachinePlatform /all /norestart
It’s not necessary to restart your system. Then also restart your to avoid any package clash.
Step 3. Set WSL version to WSL2
After restarting your system, open the PowerShell as Administrator and pass the command
wsl --set-default-version 2
Install and Run Kali Linux on WSL2
We able to enable wsl2 on the Windows system now we will install Kali Linux on WSL.To Install Open Microsoft Store press Start Key and Search Microsoft Store or Simply Click the Below link to
Download Kali Linux from Microsoft Store
On the right side corner, you will able to see the search bar Type “Kali Linux” and Download the file.
The file size is approx 276 MB, and It will take some time to download on your system as per your internet speed.
Kali linux is Downloaded from Store
Run Kali Linux
When the download is finish click on Launch or Press the window key and Search for Kali Linux.
Initially it will ask you to set Username and password Enter the username, password and confirm password.
Now you will able to use Kali Linux on WSL.
Issue you might face
If you are not able to install Kali Linux from Microsoft Store and you’re getting the error “0x80073D05” like below the screen.
To resolve it advisable to restart your device and try again to Install Kali Linux.
If you are not able to install Kali Linux and you get the WslRegisterDistribution failed with error 0x8007019e.
To resolve this issue Open the Run box and type
appwiz.cpl and search you will see the Programm and Feature on the left side of the screen you will the option Turn Windows features on or Off click on that.
Now scroll down below and you will the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Check the option and wait for seconds to apply settings.
Next restart your system and Run Kali Linux from the Start.
If you want to Install GUI for Kali-Linux using Win-Kex Click on Learn More. Before that first complete this process.
That’s It Kali Linux is Successfully Installed in your Windows 10. If you face any difficulty while installation or having any query feel free to comment down below.
How to run the GUI?
