How to Install WSL2 and Kali Linux on Windows 10

No matter, If you are a security professional or pursuing cybersecurity you heard about Linux, we require some of the tools which are support only on the Windows Platform.

We have the alternative for Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, but not up to the mark.

This guidepost will show you how to install the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) on Windows 10 with the Kali Linux.

At present WSL has two version WSL1, and WSL2.

Comparison between WSL1 and WSL2

How to Install WSL2 on Windows 10

A before jumping to the installation part, first understand What is WSL? In layman’s terms, A WSL or Window Subsystem Linux allows users to use GNU/Linux environment alongside Windows as their Default System.

You can access most of the Linux command-line tools like awk , sed , grep , and many other utilities directly on Windows without switching to Dual-Boot or Using Virtual technology like VMware or VirtualBox.

Benefits of Using WSL2

No need to use VirtualBox

Download the GNU/Linux Distribution directly from Microsoft Store.

Run the native Linux command-line utilities awk , sed , grep , and the vi command line editor on Windows.

, , , and the editor on Windows. Use Both Command-Line and Terminal parallel.

There are many other advantages to use WSL2, but there is some minor limation, too. Like I/O file transfer is slow compare to native Environment.

Prerequisite

Running Windows 10 version 2004 or higher

or higher Window PowerShell or command line

Install WSL2 on Windows 10

To Install WSL2 It mandatory to have windows 10 version 2004 running on your system.

Step 1. Check the Latest Version of Windows

If you are unsure which version of Windows 10 you are using, type the command on the Command prompt or window Run box.

winver

Type command winver to check current window version

In case your window version does not match the requirement, then update the Window Version.

To Update Windows to latest version Press the Start or Window key + I to launch setting menu and Click on Update and Security, Next click on Check for updates.

Click on Check for updates

or Directly Click this Link to open Windows Update Settings and Click on Check for updates.

Download the available update on your system. After that, restart your PC to install the latest version completely.

If you are not able to see the latest window version despite the Old version. It advises you to restart your PC or Window Update Service from the Services.

Step 2. Enable WSL2 on Windows

After completing above step now you have to enable WSL2 in your system.

To enable WSL2, Press the Windows Start key and search for Powershell and Click on Run as Administrator and allow UAC control to Yes.

Run Windows PowerShell as Adminstrator

or use shortcut Window Key + X and open Command Prompt as administrator .

To enable WSL2, type or copy-paste the following command on Windows PowerShell

dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:VirtualMachinePlatform /all /norestart

Enable to WSL2

It’s not necessary to restart your system. Then also restart your to avoid any package clash.

Step 3. Set WSL version to WSL2

After restarting your system, open the PowerShell as Administrator and pass the command

wsl --set-default-version 2

Set Default version of WSL2

Install and Run Kali Linux on WSL2

We able to enable wsl2 on the Windows system now we will install Kali Linux on WSL.To Install Open Microsoft Store press Start Key and Search Microsoft Store or Simply Click the Below link to

Download Kali Linux from Microsoft Store

On the right side corner, you will able to see the search bar Type “Kali Linux” and Download the file.

The file size is approx 276 MB, and It will take some time to download on your system as per your internet speed.

Kali Linux is Downloading from Microsoft Store

Kali linux is Downloaded from Store

Install Kali-Linux from Microsoft Store

Run Kali Linux

When the download is finish click on Launch or Press the window key and Search for Kali Linux.

Search Kali Linux

Initially it will ask you to set Username and password Enter the username, password and confirm password.

Enter your login details

Now you will able to use Kali Linux on WSL.

Kali is successfully Installed

Issue you might face

If you are not able to install Kali Linux from Microsoft Store and you’re getting the error “0x80073D05” like below the screen.

To resolve it advisable to restart your device and try again to Install Kali Linux.

error “0x80073D05”

If you are not able to install Kali Linux and you get the WslRegisterDistribution failed with error 0x8007019e.

To resolve this issue Open the Run box and type appwiz.cpl and search you will see the Programm and Feature on the left side of the screen you will the option Turn Windows features on or Off click on that.

Click on Turn Windows fetures on or off

Now scroll down below and you will the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Check the option and wait for seconds to apply settings.

Check Windows Subsystem for Linux

Next restart your system and Run Kali Linux from the Start.

If you want to Install GUI for Kali-Linux using Win-Kex Click on Learn More. Before that first complete this process.

That’s It Kali Linux is Successfully Installed in your Windows 10. If you face any difficulty while installation or having any query feel free to comment down below.