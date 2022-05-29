Don’t miss the jaw-dropping deals on electronic gadgets

Memorial Day is one of the most awaited periods to find a great deal on every single item, whether it’s baby products or your long-awaited hardware gigs. Everything you will find in your budget without burning a hole in your pocket.

You will find every outlet, vendor, or online retail partner will allure you to purchase every item from them, and honestly, it takes a lot of willpower to stop craving more.

So, let us find the deals that cannot be missed. Along with that, I’ll share with you the coupon code that you can apply for the best price.

Memorial Day deals on Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

A few days back, we listed out some of the best laptops programmers should consider in 2022. The first laptop we suggested is the Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) edition, which is one of the best laptops in terms of all aspects.

On Memorial Day, you will find the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 256GB variant on BestBuy for $899. Unfortunately, we didn’t find any offers on the high-end variant except these. If you are not concerned about storage, then you can go with this offer.

Link to buy: Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 256GB on BestBuy.

Dell XPS 13

Dell is providing generous discounts on most electronic items. Interestingly, I found Dell XPS 13 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 listed at $1,419.99 which is the lowest price ever for this beast. If you want to check the specification please check it from here: Dell XPS 13 specifications.

A deal timer is already running. Please go fast and grab it before it gets over.

Link to buy: Dell XPS 13 from DealsDell.

You can also find offers on mid-range laptops, but don’t expect much lower prices than on high-end laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo is giving discounts of up to 66% off on selected models of laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and more. If you are looking for a Chromebook, then the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will be the best with a flat 55% discount on the original price.

You can find the specifications and a link to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook from the official Lenovo website.

By default, you will get a coupon applied with the product, and if for any reason, it’s not available, then you just need to apply a promo code or eCoupon to avail of the offer on the final page of the order.

eCoupon code: HOTDEALC13YOGA For other Lenovo products, you use this link: Lenovo 66% off on select doorbusters.

Memorial Day deals on gaming gadgets and electronics accessories

The retailer has slashed the price tremendously to allure gamers to spend money on gaming gadgets and other electronic accessories.

Samsung 4.0 NVMe SSD for PS5

Samsung has dropped the price of the Samsung 980 PRO w/Headsink PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ SSD for a limited period. This could be worth it for PlayStation 5 or any other custom gaming PC.

You can directly buy the Samsung 980 PRO with 1TB storage for $174.99 instead of $229 from the official site.

Alienware AW2521HFL Monitor

Of course, one needs a good monitor to view their games with a high IPS response time and a wide range of colors for an immersive experience, and that is only possible with the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HFL on a budget of $259.

You can get this deal for $259.99 instead of $524.99 on DealsDell.

That’s all for now!