PipeWire 0.3.66 was recently released with a number of bug fixes and improvements

PipeWire 0.3.66, which includes a number of bug fixes and improvements to the open-source multimedia framework.

Developers have released PipeWire 0.3.66, where you will find some changes, like that now PipeWire can generate and install /etc/security/limits.d/25-pw-rlimits.conf a limits.d config file with the recommended settings.

PipeWire groups must now be manually created by the user or distribution ( groupadd -r pipewire ) because the build process no longer does so.

They also changed the rate selection algorithm to make sure that resampling has as little effect as possible on performance and quality.

Somehow, the default min.quantum value was originally changed from 32 to 16 in version 0.3.45, but it was later changed back to 32.

A few things were added, like TID, which is now added to the journald log, and the filter now supports _trigger_process() to drive the graph.

When it comes to the filter-chain, it has a new mysofa based spacializer plugin and an invert plugin to flip a signal’s polarity.

The RTP modules can now use a PTP clock thanks to the addition of support for other clocks in the driver nodes, and the RTP source now supports unique channel names.

Some of the improvements you will find in ChannelMixer include the fact that MONO and undefined channel layouts are now upmixed and downmixed more correctly.

Standard PipeWire properties have been mapped to the libcamera controls. Buffer video metadata is now supported by gstreamer elements, allowing strides to be properly processed.

Apart from these changes, there are other improvements that have been made to enhance the usability of PipeWire, which you can find in the PipeWire change log.