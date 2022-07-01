How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux

If you want a browser that should do more than just browse, then Vivaldi should be at the top of your list.

Vivaldi is a non-FOSS multi-platform web browser that is available for all major platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is very compelling to use and has many features that might tempt you to replace your old browser with Vivaldi.

Some of the features are listed down here:

Features

Support for Google Chrome extensions, so you won’t miss out on any extensions

Tab tools to organize your Tab for productivity

Tile tab to view them in split-screen

Use the Web panel to access your favourite sites

Gesture control

Set a custom keyboard shortcut

Ad Blocker

and many other features which you will know once you install them on your operating system.

In this article, you will find out how to install the latest version of Vivaldi Browser on Linux.

Prerequisite

The basic prerequisite for installing the application on Linux is to have sudo privileges. If you do have sudo privilege, then you are good to go ahead. If you don’t know what sudo is and want to escalate your privileges, then do check out our article on how to add or create a sudo user in Linux.

Method to install Vivaldi Browser on Linux

There are a couple of ways through which you can install the Vivaldi browser on Linux, like downloading the package from Vivaldi’s official website, and the second is a way to add repositories to your respective Linux distribution and then install the package.

A graphical way to install the Vivaldi browser on any Debian or RHEL-based distribution.

Alternatively, you can use a command-line method to install Vivaldi.

A Graphical Way to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux

The method will be very convenient for those who have recently switched from Windows to Linux distributions, as the steps are very similar to those on Windows.

Download Vivaldi Browser for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions

The first and foremost step is to get the binary package from the official websites, and after that, you can use your software installer to install Vivaldi.

To download the Vivaldi browser, click on the button which will redirect you to the download page from where you can select a binary package as per your current running distribution.

I’m writing this instruction on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS amd64 architecture, which is based on Debian, so I’ll choose the first option. You should also choose the first option if you are using any Ubuntu or Debian-based distro like Linux Mint, POP!_OS, etc.

Download the Vivaldi Browser binary package for Linux

And if you are following this guide on any RHEL-based operating system like AlmaLinux/RockyLinux/Fedora, then you need to choose the second option, which is “Linux RPM 64bit”.

Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux

Once the Vivaldi browser package has been downloaded to your system, you are now left to install it. For installation, you can use an inbuilt software installer, or else you can use a terminal to start the installation process.

First, open your system file manager and go to the directory where the file is located, and then right-click on the vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.58-1_amd64 binary package and click on “Open with another application.”

This option will be found in the nautilus file manager, and for other file managers, there will be slight differences.

Open with other Application Select Software Install

Once you are done with the above steps, you will get the option to install. Click on Install to start the installation process.

Click on Install

For any reason, if you are not able to install the application graphically after downloading the file, run the following command as per your Linux distribution.

Ubuntu and Debian-based distributions

$ sudo apt install ~/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.58-1_amd64.deb

AlmaLinux/Fedora/RHEL-based distributions

$ sudo dnf install ~/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.58-1_amd64.rpm

Once it is done, you can run the Vivaldi browser from your activities or AppManager by typing “Vivaldi”.

Run Vivaldi on Ubuntu

Command-line way to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux

Alternatively, you can also use a command-line way to install the Vivaldi browser on your respective Linux distribution from a terminal. You need to add the repository information to your Linux by invoking the following code.

Install Vivaldi on Ubuntu-like distributions

If you are using any Ubuntu/Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, POP!_OS, or Zorin OS, then do copy and paste the below code into your terminal screen:

Import GPG public key.

$ wget -qO- https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo dd of=/usr/share/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg

Add repository information.

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture)] https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb/ stable main" | sudo dd of=/etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi-archive.list

Import key and repository

Update and Install Vivaldi on Ubuntu.

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install vivaldi-stable

Install Vivaldi browser on RHEL-like distributions

First, add the repository information to your RHEL-based distributions like Fedora, AlmaLinux, RockyLinux, etc.,

Import Repository information

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/vivaldi-fedora.repo

Install Vivaldi

$ sudo dnf install vivaldi-stable

That’s all for the installation. You can search for Vivaldi in your AppManager to use it.

Uninstall Vivaldi Browser on Linux

No matter what installation step you have followed, you can easily remove the Vivaldi browser from your Linux system by invoking commands as per your distribution.’

Run the following command to uninstall Vivaldi on an Ubuntu or Debian-based machine.

$ sudo apt remove vivaldi-stable

RHEL-based users need to run the below code to free some space after removing the Vivaldi browser.

$ sudo dnf remove vivaldi-stable

Wrap up

That’s how you can install and uninstall the Vivaldi browser on your Linux distribution.

Initially, you will like the features of the Vivaldi browser, but later on, you may switch to other browsers that are less bloated.

While installation, if you are facing any issues, then do let me know in the comment sections.