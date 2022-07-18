How to Install ZSH Shell along with OhMyZsh and Powerlevel10k on Ubuntu 22.04

As a starter, you might think that Ba(sh) is the only shell available to use in UNIX-like distributions, but that’s not the case in modern Linux distributions.

There are several other shell interpreters available to help you out, like KornShell ( ksh ), C shell ( csh ), Z shell ( zsh ), and fish . From this list, you can use the zsh shell, which is highly customizable with more than 100+ themes and plugins that can help you to perform your work swiftly with an aesthetic look.

Z Shell, or zsh, is a shell interpreter that inherits features from bash, ksh, and tcsh, which can be used as an interactive shell, utilities, and basic programming language functionality.

In short, it gives you power over your computer, and it’s hailing since 1990.

From 2019 onwards, macOS replaced zsh over bash, which was the backbone of shell till Mojave. Also, Kali-Linux also replaced bash with zsh, and even Manjaro Linux ships with a zsh shell.

So let’s see how you can also replace bash with zsh in Ubuntu 22.04. Also, you will learn how to customize zsh using OhMyZsh and Powerlevel10k.

Install ZSH on Ubuntu 22.04

Installation of ZSH is very simple on Ubuntu, so you just need to run the below command, which will install the ZSH shell on your system.

$ sudo apt update && apt upgrade $ sudo apt install zsh

Install ZSH on Ubuntu

Once the installation is finished (you thought I’d say to run? Yeah, I know you thought that). Anyway, there is one more step that you need to follow before using zsh as the default shell.

Change Bash shell to ZSH shell

To change your current shell, you need to be aware of where the zsh binary file is located. You don’t need to worry about location if you are unaware of it because you can find zsh binary path using which command, or else you can look for path from /etc/shells files where it holds the path of an available shell which you can use on your system.

Once you are aware of the path, you can execute any of the below commands, which will change your current shell to zsh.

$ chsh -s /usr/bin/zsh or $ chsh -s $(which zsh)

After invoking the above command, it will ask for your password, so enter it. Even after following the steps, your shell will not get updated to zsh until you restart your system.

Before doing a restart, run the below command, which will show whether your login shell has been changed or not.

$ grep 'zsh' /etc/passwd

As you can see, changes have been implemented, so let me restart my system.

Verify shell changes information from /etc/passwd file

Initial Setup of ZSH Shell

Once your system is restarted, open your terminal application, where you will be prompted with some sort of preference-based question like how you want to continue with zsh shell.

For this guide, we will suggest you press Zero (0) because we are going to install Oh My Zsh and Powerlevel10k, which will automatically configure zsh for you.

zsh first preference screen

If you want to tinker with all things by yourself, then you can use the main menu by pressing (1), where you will be able to modify how you want to manage executed command history, the autocompletion feature which you learned how to enable it on Ubuntu system, and some of the shell options which you want to disable or enable.

I’ll not suggest you go with (1) option for the first attempt. After getting used to it, you can modify the following setting from the .zshrc file, which is located in your home directory.

Or else you can press (2), which dumps some of the recommended configuration to ~/.zshrc file, and later you can add your preference by following this link.

So for now, simply press 0.

And run the below command, which will confirm your current shell path. If it is /usr/bin/zsh, then your initial work is done here.

$ echo $SHELL

Configure and customize Oh My Zsh on installed ZSH

I assume you have followed the above steps without any issues. If there is some issue, then do not hesitate to comment down below. We will give you a hand to resolve it.

On top, we left to customize the zsh shell, so let’s configure it by using the Oh My Zsh script. For that, you need to have curl , wget , and git commands installed on your system otherwise it won’t run.

Anyway, you can run the following command to install missing packages.

$ sudo apt install curl OR $ sudo apt install wget $ sudo apt install git

I do satisfy all the requirements, so let me run this below command.

$ sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.github.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)" OR $ sh -c "$(wget https://raw.github.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh -O -)"

Once you run the above you will find your shell like the below image.

oh my zsh on Ubuntu

Customize ZSH with Oh My Zsh

Oh My Zsh is installed over Zsh shell, so let’s scream for it by changing some of the themes, which you can find in ~/.oh-my-zsh/themes directory.

If you open ~/.zashrc file, you will find the “ZSH_THEME=”robbyrussell”” is selected, so let’s change it to something else. But how do I know which theme will look good? If we could find some previews, then it would help us to choose the right theme.

I agree with your concern, so let me share with you the link through which you can find the appearance of the theme before changing it into the configuration file.

From the theme list I have selected “cloud”, so let me apply changes to the ~/.zshrc file. To apply the changes, copy-paste the below code into your terminal:

$ nano ~/.zshrc

And you will find the line “robbyrussell”. Change it to “cloud” or whatever you want to set it to, like in the below image.

Change theme in zsh shell

After applying the changes, open a new terminal where you will see the changes.

Cloud theme applied

If, for any reason, the image doesn’t look appropriate, then replace your shell font with Nerdfont, which you can download from this link.

After testing multiple preloaded themes, I didn’t find anything eye-catching. If it’s like that, then don’t get disappointed here because you can tweak zsh with Powerlevel10k.

Customize ZSH with Powerlevel10k

One of the most preferred themes for zsh is powerlevel10k, which you can get for your zsh shell by invoking the following command on your terminal window:

$ git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/romkatv/powerlevel10k.git ~/powerlevel10k $ echo 'source ~/powerlevel10k/powerlevel10k.zsh-theme' >>~/.zshrc

After that, you can run “zsh” on the same terminal, or else you can open a new terminal window where you will be prompted with multiple questions on the basis of your preference on how you like to setup Powerlevel10k for your zsh shell.

Powerlevel10k first screen

In the end, the terminal will look like the below image.

Final look of zsh terminal

Literally, I can scream now oh my zsh!

Add plugin in zsh

Thanks to ohmyzsh, you do have more than 275+ plugins that you can use with zsh, and it’s all stored in the ~/. oh-my-zsh/plugins directory, so to use them you just need to add the plugin name into ~/.zshrc plugins sections, which will enable the plugins for you.

You can even find out the plugin’s name and usage from this link.

To add one of the plugins to your zsh shell, then copy and paste the below code:

$ nano ~/.zshrc

Once you open the above-mentioned file, find the line “plugins”, which accepts plugin names inside the parenthesis, so you just need to enter the proper plugin names without separating them by a comma. Only whitespace is allowed.

If your current screen looks like mine, then you are good to save the file.

Add plugins into ~/.zshrc file

To test the plugin, restart your shell or run omz reload to implement changes, and after that, use the plugin documentation for usage.

Cheatsheet

All you learned on top was how to install and customize it. Let’s see some of the key bindings and aliases that you can use to make your work easier than before.

Command Description omz update Update Oh My Zsh omz reload Reload changes after modifying ~/.zshrc zsh_stats Show most used 20 commands md [dir1/dir2] Similar to mkdir -p mkcd [directory-name] Create a new directory and get inside of it rd [directory-name] Remove directory name cd /~ Get back to your home directory - Similar to cd - .. Similar to cd .. alias List all aliases

Uninstall ZSH, Oh My Zsh, and Powerlevel10k

I totally agree with you may not like zsh shell for the first time, but I would say try for atleast one week after that you will find zsh is fully compatible with your daily usage.

Still, if you didn’t find it worthwhile to use zsh, then you can come any time here and remove zsh and other utilities from your Ubuntu machine.

Don’t forget to change the current shell to bash to avoid login failure. You can use this article if it’s occurred [Solved] Fix login issue after removing zsh from Debian/Ubuntu.

Prior to that, first change your current shell to bash by invoking the below code.

$ chsh -s /bin/bash

Uninstall ZSH

Once it’s done, execute the below code to remove zsh from your Ubuntu machine.

$ sudo apt autoremove zsh

Uninstall Oh My Zsh and Powerlevel10k

After that, you can remove the Oh My Zsh and Powerlevel10K by executing the below code:

$ uninstall_oh_my_zsh $ rm -rf .zsh* .p10k.zsh

Wrap up

That’s all for now.

From this article, you have learned the following things:

How to Install ZSH on Ubuntu

How to Install OhMyZsh on Ubuntu

How to Configure zsh

How to change the shell theme in zsh

How to add plugins in zsh

How to completely uninstall ZSH

If you have any queries or troubles, then do check this FAQ.