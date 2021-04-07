10 Reasons Why You Should Switch From Windows To Linux

Raise your hand if you have been experiencing countless Windows updates, virus attacks, malware, ransomware, being limited with everything, or just looking for some good options aside from Windows or Apple? If you’re out there looking for some answers, worry no more.

Linux is the solution you’ve been looking for. With its open-source operating system that has been established more than two decades ago, Linux got you covered. Is it time to make the switch?

Here are some reasons why you should switch from Windows to Linux and never look back.

Why Make the Switch?

1. It is FREE.

If you think you are not paying a single dime for your operating system when you buy a laptop or a desktop, you’re wrong.

When you purchase one, the cost of Windows is actually built-in. Also, you actually have to pay for most apps in Windows, like the MS Office, but when you’re using Linux, you can install LibreOffice directly from the app store for free.

If you’re using Photoshop and paying for it on a monthly basis, you can actually use The GIMP as an alternative. And when it’s time for you to upgrade, almost all Linux distribution is free.

2. It is secured.

If you’re looking for another reason to switch from Windows to Linux, another reason is because of its security and privacy.

There’s a lesser chance for you to experience virus attacks, malware, and ransomware with Linux by design.

Linux users also swear that they go on years without experiencing security issues compared to Windows. But, you must remember that no OS is secured 100%.

Thus, you have to use your laptops or PCs wisely.

3. It is user-friendly.

Way back in the early 2000s, it would be a challenge to install and use Linux. It was said that the uber tech-savvy geeks were the only ones who can understand and use it successfully. But, it has evolved ever since.

The modern operating systems of Linux are now easy to install on your desktop or laptops. You can just point and click apps with the minimum skill required.

4. It is flexible.

If you have been a Windows user for a long time, you would know that there’s only a very little customization you can do.

If you are the type who would like to work in a unique way, the limited customization from Windows isn’t enough. Luckily, you can customize your OS with Linux to perfectly suit your needs.

You can do limitless customizations. Plus, they’re very easy to manage.

5. It’s reliable.

Linux is reliable. Period Linux very rarely crashes. And even if one app crashes, there’s a very slim chance for your entire system to get locked, unlike Windows.

But, if in case it happens, you can use the terminal or virtual console to close the app from the command line and regain control of your PC (which you can never do with Windows).

Linux apps are rock solid. Goodbye, blue screen of death.

6. It is easy to upgrade.

Have you ever experienced seeing that update prompt on your screen every time you start or restart Windows? With Linux, you can do upgrades very easily.

It only needs to be restarted once the kernel is upgraded, unlike Windows, where you have to restart every time an app is upgraded.

7. It’s compatible with old hardware.

With Windows, you are often forced to buy new hardware, especially every time you make an upgrade. You don’t have to do that with Linux.

As a matter of fact, you can see that most Linux distributions were designed to run well, even on old hardware.

In the case of a low-end PC, you can install several Linux Distributions such as Ubuntu Kylin, Linux Mint, Linux Lite and many more.

8. It comes with drivers.

If you have been a Windows user, then you probably have experienced the endless search for drivers as its OS does not usually come with drivers.

Thus, you are forced to download them separately.

9. Support is easy to find.

One great thing about using Linux is that the OS has a tremendous amount of support features. It has tons of online group forums and a mailing list that’s specifically dedicated to helping Linux users solve their problems.

The best thing is, they are free of charge.

10. It is easy to use.

Some people think that Linux is very difficult to use because of its powerful operating system that most PC-users are unaware of. But, in actuality, it is very easy to use.

It has evolved ever since and now has a very easy-to-use operating system.

Wrap-up

Now that you have read some good reasons to switch from Windows to Linux, you must be assured that Linux has more plus points than Windows – it’s more powerful, reliable and easy to use and most of all, won’t cost you tons of money.

So, the question is, would you make the switch? Write down below and try some of the popular Linux Distributions.